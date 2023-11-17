Democratic Socialists Are Deepening the Struggle for a Free Palestine

“From the streets to the halls of power” is not just a slogan but a description of what makes DSA such a unique threat to the status quo. Even our own enemies agree: Pro-war propaganda is hitting a wall in part because organizations like DSA are so effective at bringing together diverse people across differences, and fighting across issues in a way that makes us stronger in each, for a shared vision of universal liberation of all people.

While the online attention economy is designed to elevate the most incendiary outlier opinions, the vast majority of DSA members believe that ultimately, the cycle of extreme violence in the region will continue until we defuse its root in the everyday violence of occupation and apartheid, which, as Brazilian socialist educator Paulo Freire wrote, dehumanizes both the oppressor and oppressed. We are united too in knowing that, as famed democratic socialist Martin Luther King Jr. said in his essential “Beyond Vietnam” speech, which would alienate even his own allies: “The great initiative in this war is ours. The initiative to stop it must be ours.”

Ultimately, those leaving DSA or focusing more on the wording of tweets than on building the largest anti-war movement in decades are a slim minority in DSA. They fail to see that, rather than losing our way, DSA is continuing to carve the path socialists always have: the risky one leading the way forward, regardless of whether it is comfortable to do so, until we’ve dragged the rest of the world along with us. So wherever you are, stop doomscrolling, and start organizing. We have a genocide to stop today, and a world to win tomorrow.