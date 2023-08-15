Trump has already tried to get the Georgia case thrown out, and on Tuesday morning, he claimed he has a “Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia.”

“Based on the results of this CONCLUSIVE Report, all charges should be dropped against me & others—There will be a complete EXONERATION!” he said on Truth Social.

Screenshot via Truth Social

He then followed the post up with this completely normal, very rational second post: