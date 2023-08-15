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Trump Promises to Finally Prove Voter Fraud in 2020 Election (It Is 2023)

Trump was once again indicted for his efforts to overthrow the 2020 election, and he once again started talking about a rigged election.

Donald Trump
ED JONES/AFP/Getty Images

True to form, Donald Trump is handling his latest indictment terribly.

The former president was indicted for a historic fourth time late Monday. He and 18 co-defendants were charged with racketeering for trying to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results. A date has not yet been set for his arraignment.

Trump has already tried to get the Georgia case thrown out, and on Tuesday morning, he claimed he has a “Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia.”

“Based on the results of this CONCLUSIVE Report, all charges should be dropped against me & others—There will be a complete EXONERATION!” he said on Truth Social.

Screenshot via Truth Social

He then followed the post up with this completely normal, very rational second post:

Screenshot via Truth Social

Trump is reportedly “scared shitless” by the thought of being held accountable for anything. He made multiple attempts to block the Georgia investigation, arguing it was unconstitutional and that the prosecutor, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, had a conflict of interest because she did previous work for Democrats. Both a Georgia judge and the state Supreme Court rejected Trump’s request.

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Georgia Indictment: Trump Was Prepping Voter Fraud Claims Long Before Election

Trump knew what he was doing all along.

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Donald Trump was indicted on Monday for a fourth time, and the second time for his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. But the newest indictment out of Georgia sheds light on how Trump was planning to push claims of voter fraud even before Election Day.

On November 4, 2020, Trump made a nationally televised speech in which he falsely declared victory in the 2020 presidential election. (The results of the election and Biden’s victory were not official until November 7.)

And according to the new indictment from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, Trump had drafted talking points about voter fraud long before Election Day.

On October 31, four days before Trump gave that speech, he apparently discussed a draft speech he planned to give, in which he would falsely declare victory and make false claims of voter fraud. The indictment says that he discussed this speech with an “unindicted co-conspirator.”

In other words, Trump was so determined to hold onto power that he made plans to claim voter fraud before votes were even counted—a conspiracy, if you will. This speech is a damning piece of evidence against Trump, and the indictment calls it “an overt act in the furtherance of conspiracy.”

Much of Trump’s legal defense until now has rested on the argument that the former president did not know he actually lost the election. The indictment out of Fulton County certainly makes it harder to push that line of defense.

The former president and 18 of his top allies have been charged with engaging “in a criminal racketeering enterprise to overturn Georgia’s presidential election result.” And if convicted, he won’t be able to pardon himself out of it.

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Trump Can’t Pardon Himself Out of the Georgia Indictment

And a Republican governor can’t save him either.

Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images

Donald Trump won’t be able to easily escape his latest indictment.

Trump was indicted for a historic fourth time late Monday. He and 18 co-defendants were charged with racketeering for trying to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results. A date has not been set for Trump’s arraignment, but arrest warrants have been issued for him and the other co-defendants. They have until August 25 at noon to surrender to state authorities.

Shockingly, Trump is still the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination. And if he were to win in 2024, he would very likely try to pardon himself for the federal charges against him. He reportedly already considered doing so just before he left office.

But he won’t be able to snap his fingers and make the Georgia charges go away.

In a state case, Trump wouldn’t be able to self-pardon—and when it comes to Georgia, a Republican governor wouldn’t be able to save him either.

Georgia is one of just five states that does not issue pardons through the governor’s office. The state’s constitution dictates that pardons are determined by the Board of Paroles and Pardons. The board’s five members are appointed for seven-year terms by the governor and then confirmed by the state Senate. From then on, they operate as an independent body.

To be eligible for a pardon, a person must have completed a “full sentence obligation” and paid all fines. They must also have been “free of supervision (custodial or non-custodial) and/or criminal involvement” for five consecutive years after completing their sentence and for the five consecutive years before applying for a pardon.

So if Trump is found guilty, it will be at least five years before he can even ask for a pardon. It will be even longer if he is actually forced to serve a prison sentence. Racketeering charges in Georgia carry a minimum sentence of five years in prison and/or a minimum fine of $25,000.

A big part of why Trump is running for president is likely so he can simply stay out of prison. It’s looking like that may no longer be an option.

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We Will Finally Get a Trump Mugshot With Georgia Indictment

Here’s what it could look like.

Illustration by Sean McCabe; Getty (x2)

Donald Trump has been indicted for a fourth time in Georgia—this time for helping to lead a “criminal racketeering enterprise” in his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

This case is the first indictment where we may get a mugshot of the former president. Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat promised earlier this month that Trump will be treated like anyone else accused of a crime and have his mugshot taken if indicted.

“Unless somebody tells me differently, we are following our normal practices, and so it doesn’t matter your status, we’ll have a mugshot ready for you,” Labat said.

In earlier indictments, Trump simply had his fingerprints taken.

But in Georgia, things are expected to be different. So we decided to imagine what Trump’s mugshot could look like.

Trump, along with his 18 co-defendants, were charged Monday with violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations, or RICO, statute that prohibits racketeering. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis argued that Trump and his co-conspirators “constituted a criminal organization” in their attempts to overthrow the 2020 election.

Georiga’s RICO statute is punishable by between five to 20 years in prison.

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Tori Otten/
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Trump and 18 Allies Charged With Racketeering in Most Sweeping Indictment Yet

Donald Trump has been indicted under Georgia’s RICO law for his attempts to overthrow the 2020 election.

Donlad Trump
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Donald Trump was indicted Monday for a whopping fourth time, and the second time for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Trump and several of his top allies were charged with felony racketeering for their role in efforts to overturn the results of the election in Georgia. The 41-count indictment also goes after Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Sidney Powell, Kenneth Chesebro, Jenna Ellis and Ray Smith, along with several others. Trump himself faces 13 criminal counts.

The former president and his 18 co-defendants were charged with engaging “in a criminal racketeering enterprise to overturn Georgia’s presidential election result.”

The charges fall under Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO Act), which was originally used to go after organized crime groups and mobsters. Prison sentences for those found guilty under Georgia’s RICO Act are between five and 20 years.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been steadily working her way closer to Trump for the past two years.

The charges cite Trump’s January 2, 2021 phone call begging Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” 11,780 votes—the exact amount needed to flip the state’s election results away from Joe Biden. Several of Trump’s co-defendants are also facing charges related to a breach of voting machines in Coffee County, which is a few hours south of Fulton.

A group of pro-Trump people, paid by Powell, accessed voting machines at the county’s election office. They copied sensitive data and uploaded them to a site for election deniers to access and use to try to prove the election had been rigged. Coffee County is not in Fulton’s jurisdiction, but the racketeering charge lets prosecutors point to the data breach as part of a pattern of behavior to corruptly keep Trump in office.

Trump is still—appallingly—the frontrunner in the Republican presidential race, despite the growing mountain of charges against him. The twice-impeached former president has already been found liable for sexual abuse and defamation. He was indicted earlier this month for his role in inciting the January 6 riot, and he has been charged with keeping classified national defense documents without authorization, making false statements, and conspiring to obstruct justice. Trump also has been charged with business fraud in New York for his alleged role in making hush money payments to Stormy Daniels.

And in classic Trump form, he’s not taking any of it well. He has attempted to block the Georgia investigation and get Willis disqualified from court proceedings. Trump also begged for a new sexual abuse trial and to toss E. Jean Carroll’s second defamation lawsuit against him—all to no avail.

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