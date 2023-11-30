The Christian Right Wants to Force Teachers to Out Trans Kids

Promoting the bill named for her grandchild, Blair has said, “I am not here to tell you how to raise your kids—I’m here to tell you we should not be placing adult decisions on children, especially not behind a parent’s back.” She also claimed that children are now growing up in “a world where sex traffickers are lurking on every cellphone just waiting to trick your child into their sick game, and that “[we] must save our children before it’s too late, neatly combining two moral panics.

When Blair’s bill was debated this session, some of its opposition took the proposition of protecting children seriously. One Democrat on the state senate’s education committee said that while he supported parents’ involvement in their children’s education, he feared this bill would mean students would not turn to teachers as confidantes, no longer able to “speak with a teacher and not have to worry about getting put on blast.” He also noted that the bill resembled a mandatory reporting policy—such as educators already have for instances of suspected abuse—but a mandatory reporting policy that could potentially prevent students who needed support from seeking it. Perhaps this is exactly the point: imagine a trans student who had faced abuse from a parent after trying to come out to them, who then tried to turn to a teacher or school counselor for help.

Delegate Danica Roem, the first openly transgender member of the Virginia state legislature (and who was elected to the state senate in November), tried during debate on the bill to press its sponsor, Delegate David LaRock, on the very real possibility of abuse and abandonment of trans children by their parents. Roem asked whether there were any limitations in the bill to protect students from being outed to abusive families. “We are dealing with dire consequences on a bill as reckless as this: forcibly outing kids regardless of the safety of their home, regardless of what’s going to happen to them when they get home,” Roem said. LaRock responded that there were “many, many other considerations that should take precedence over a child’s feelings that maybe their parent wouldn’t like that decision.”