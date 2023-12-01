Why Aren’t Senate Democrats Investigating the Trump Family?

Wyden and Maloney said that after the blockade was launched, Qatar launched a “charm offensive” to win over the Trump administration. They allege that after the blockade had been going on for two years, Trump administration support for the blockade “evaporated,” not long after Charles Kushner in early 2018 began engaging in discussions with Brookfield about possible “modernization of 666 Fifth.”

After Republicans took narrow control of the House in the 2022 elections, Raskin continued to push for House Oversight, now led by Comer, to conduct Trump-related investigations, though with minimal success. At the end of August this year, in a letter to Comer, Raskin pressed for the committee to issue a subpoena to Affinity, the investment firm led by Jared Kushner whose post–White House activities Representative Maloney had started to dig into. Raskin reported that two years after receiving the Saudis’ investment in Affinity and “tens of millions of dollars” in related management fees, Kushner had made few onward investments. Noting that Kushner and his father had “refused to cooperate” with earlier queries seeking information related to the allegation that Jared’s personal finances may have influenced U.S. government policy when he was on the White House staff, Raskin said that despite multiple requests from himself and Maloney, Affinity more recently had “refused to provide any documents to the Committee,” even though it also asserted it had “nothing to hide.”

After Raskin in an August letter pressed Comer to subpoena Kushner to produce documents about money his firm received from Saudis and other Gulf monarchies, Comer’s committee told The Hill: “Ranking Member Raskin’s letter to Chairman Comer is nothing more than an attempt to distract from the mounting evidence of Joe Biden’s involvement in his family’s influence peddling.” Not ironically, perhaps, in mid-November Comer himself had what TNR’s Tori Otten described as a “complete meltdown” when Democratic Representative Jared Moskowitz asked him about a recent Daily Beast report that Comer and his own brother had over the years engaged in various land swaps through family businesses that appear not to really exist. “I’ve never loaned my brother one penny,” Comer insisted.