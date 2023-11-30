Henry Kissinger Only Cared About One Thing

Consider his relationship to the neoconservative movement. Whatever else one might say about the neocons, they had a set of ideological beliefs, which coalesced in no small part in opposition to Kissinger during his tenure in the Nixon administration. Kissinger championed détente with the Soviet Union, and the neocons were for renewed confrontation; he was the cold-blooded realist and the product of a haughty German Jewish bourgeoisie that had transplanted itself to upper Manhattan months ahead of Kristallnacht, and they were pugnacious, moralistic outer-borough brawlers whose Yiddish-speaking parents had fled the Pale of Settlement. Three decades later, when the neocons had the opportunity to put their ideas into practice by launching an unprovoked and catastrophic invasion of Iraq, there were indeed realists in the GOP foreign policy establishment who urged caution—notably, Brent Scowcroft—but Kissinger endorsed the invasion and the basic neoconservative logic that underlay it. He understood instinctively where power lay at that moment.

Iraq shouldn’t be reduced to an isolated bad call. Was Kissinger’s successful effort to scuttle peace talks with North Vietnam in 1968—thus prolonging direct U.S. military involvement in Southeast Asia by five years and expanding the carnage into Cambodia and Laos at horrific additional cost in life—driven by realist foreign policy considerations or by Kissinger’s cynical desire to elect Richard Nixon and thereby advance his own career? What U.S. interest was truly served by backing Pakistan’s genocidal suppression of the Bengalis, which ultimately failed to prevent Bangladeshi independence? And while Kissinger may have initially restored relations with China with the goal of undermining the Soviet Union, was the pro-Beijing lobbying that consumed the last years of his life driven by a sober assessment of the national interest or by the lucrative financial opportunities it created for him and his friends?

To call Kissinger a cynic or a hypocrite undersells it, though of course he was both. Cynics and hypocrites abound in Washington and New York, but none achieved Kissinger’s level of prestige and social cachet, attracting fawning supplicants across partisan and ideological lines. That Samantha Power, a liberal Democrat who built her entire brand on moralism in foreign policy and who defined genocide, a crime Kissinger repeatedly implicated himself in, as “a problem from hell,” sought and enjoyed Kissinger’s company says something damning about her, but that he welcomed it says something more subtly damning about him. He may have objected to her ostensible worldview and its incompatibility with his own, but he also understood that their shared ability to publicly transcend these divisions at a Yankees game was an expression of something far more potent. The true elite, they both seemed to be saying, are above such petty debates. We may not always agree on exactly which countries to bomb and when and why, but we agree that we are the ones who get to decide that, and you are not. This is the defining ethos of “the Blob,” Washington’s insular foreign policy community, for which Kissinger was the high priest and Power remains one flavor of acolyte.