A New Way to Stop Trump: Boycott the Son of a Bitch

The Trump boycott could also extend to businesses that supported Trump in 2020. These include the Las Vegas Sands ($45 million), Walt Disney ($10.1 million), and Energy Transfer LP ($10 million). Consumers could be advised to avoid the Sands, Disneyland, and Walt Disney World and to remove Energy Transfer LP from their stock portfolios. In addition, individual small contributors could be put on notice that if they give money to Trump after such-and-such a date, they too will be targeted for boycotts; many of these contributors operate small businesses identified in Federal Election Commission reports. The same notice could go out to vendors who do business with Trump’s campaign, who are also identified in FEC reports.

These are not actions I would ever recommend against ordinary candidates, even ordinary presidential candidates, with whom I disagree. But Trump is anything but ordinary. He is a dangerous authoritarian with an agenda that’s increasingly difficult to distinguish from straight-up fascism, and he’s acquired a terrifyingly large following. The people who oppose Trump possess, collectively, considerable economic power, and it’s time they start applying it creatively against Trump’s candidacy. Boycotts are a heavy-handed strategy, but they’re nonviolent, which is something that can’t be said about many Trump supporters.

I’m nobody’s idea of a political activist, and therefore not the person to consult if you want to get the ball rolling. But real political activists should give the idea, or something like it, serious consideration. In the very unlikely event that Trump is elected to a second term, none of us wants to feel that we didn’t do everything in our power to prevent it. I don’t think Trump stands a chance, but denying him that chance will require a great deal more than liberal hand-wringing.