Trump Will Be a Dictator on Day One and Every Day Thereafter

As I noted last week, there would be no institutional check that could stop Trump from manufacturing charges against Biden or other opponents if he wins in 2024 and weaponizes the Justice Department to go after them. His willingness to mount a coup attempt after the 2020 election shows how far he will go to secure his grip on power if given the chance. A president who is willing to send a mob to Capitol Hill is a president who will ignore any court order that he wishes.

That is, in effect, what he is promising with his references to “closing the border” and to “drilling.” Congress has already enacted a comprehensive system for processing asylum claims. Federal law also determines when and how oil and gas companies can drill on public lands. Trump’s promise to be a “dictator” for them means that he will ignore those laws and ignore any court order to enforce them. Trump is not known for self-restraint, so it is doubtful that he would stop there.

Trump has already claimed “absolute presidential immunity” in recent years, which effectively means in practice that no one will hold him accountable. And he can reward the Kash Patels of the world by prolifically wielding the power to pardon people of federal crimes. Trump has already promised to pardon a significant portion of the January 6 rioters, effectively rewarding them for mounting a coup attempt on his behalf. His use of pardons for loyalists during his first term would only grow once he’s returned to power.