Trump Is Attacking Biden With Lies—and Getting Away With It

Well. The first thing to say, which almost goes without saying, is that this is outrageous and Orwellian. Trump and his people have spent months speaking openly about how they’re going to destroy democracy. They don’t say it quite that way, of course. But that’s what it all amounts to. The New York Times has broken a lot of the news along these lines—not, by the way, by having to ferret it out like Woodward and Bernstein. Quite often, the Trump people have leaked their plans to the Times. They’re bragging about it.

And just this past weekend, the Times ran another such piece under the headline “How Trump and His Allies Plan to Wield Power in 2025.” Among the specifics: Use the Justice Department for revenge; carry out an extreme immigration crackdown (which earlier reports have said would include detention camps on a scale massively beyond anything ever seen in this country); use the military against Mexico and at the border, and maybe in American cities to fight crime; fill executive agencies with loyalists and lackeys; hire lawyers “who will not restrain him” (and these will be a new breed of humans. Federalist Society–approved lawyers are, to Trump, a bunch of squishes).

So that’s the reality. But Trump has known for years, since long before he got into politics, that you can tie the press up in knots by asserting the opposite of reality. Under the normal rules of the game, they have to report what you say, and they’re not allowed to say, “Actually, what he just said is a lie,” because that would break the rules of journalism.