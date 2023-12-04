Trump Is Attacking Biden With Lies—and Getting Away With It

Who knows. They could be right. But I’ll just say two things here.

First, I’ve been covering these people for a long, long time, and this is always, always, their first reflex: not to go toe-to-toe with the Republicans. Not to mix it up. I remember the days after September 11, when it was revealed that the Bush administration received a number of warnings about a possible terrorist strike on the U.S. mainland. I remember saying to some Democrats, why don’t you go after them? Bush was too popular, I was told, or it wasn’t the time to play politics. There’s always an excuse for not acting. Always.

Second, imagine the Republicans in a similar situation. You think they’d say, No, we don’t need to attack? Of course they wouldn’t. And we can debate until the cows come home whether, say, all those Benghazi hearings and investigations were effective. I don’t know. But I do know that Hillary Clinton didn’t become president, and I feel certain that just dragging her up there for hearings, even though she largely ate their lunch, still created in swing voters’ minds a picture of a woman always on the defensive, always having to answer for something (again, every single allegation was false, but that didn’t matter).