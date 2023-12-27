In the second half of the 1950s, Brazil built itself a brand-new capital city—a bold modernist metropolis on the central highlands. An enterprising butcher named José Batista Sobrinho, living some two hours away, became one of the first meat suppliers to the companies that won the contracts to build Brasília. Workers flocked to the region, and Batista’s business grew. By the 1970s, his company was one of the dominant players in the vast meat market of central Brazil. By 1980, it was reaching into the south and southeast. It started exporting to foreign markets in 1996. Batista was so successful that none of his six children finished high school, swept up as they were in the family’s lucrative businesses. In the 2000s, his sons Wesley and Joesley took over and renamed the company, christening it with their father’s initials: JBS.

Today, JBS is the largest purveyor of animal protein in the world. Last year it became the biggest food company of any kind, surpassing the Swiss multinational Nestlé. And it’s a potent force in the United States as well: It is the country’s largest producer of beef and second-largest producer of pork and poultry, employing more than 66,000 people at nearly 60 facilities. All told, the company accounts for over 17 percent of revenue in the U.S. meat processing industry, and some years has accounted for 50 percent of U.S. beef exports. Its name might be unfamiliar to most U.S. consumers, but the JBS “fleet of brands stock some of America’s major retail chains and businesses: Kroger, Goya Foods, Albertsons (the parent company of Safeway, Jewel-Osco and Vons),” as The Washington Post reported last year. A business that began decades ago as a humble family-owned butcher shop in Brazil is now a central cog in the machinery of global mass food production.

Recently, JBS has taken pains to present its business—and meat consumption more broadly—as essentially environment-friendly. At the recent COP28 climate summit, for example, it promised to prioritize sustainably produced crops across its supply chain. But in the course of its meteoric rise, the company’s list of alleged malfeasances has grown almost cartoonishly long. It generates enormous greenhouse gas emissions. Multiple reports have uncovered ties to illegal deforestation of the Brazilian Amazon. The U.S. House of Representatives’ Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis has investigated JBS for “callous disregard for workers’ health,” and the company has been investigated and fined by both the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition to all this, the environmental advocacy organization Mighty Earth wrote in an extensive 2022 report on the company that JBS has been “linked to bribery, price-fixing, pollution, worker exploitation, and allegations of selling tainted meat.”