Stephen Miller Spent 2023 Preparing for His Infernal Comeback

What more needs to be said about Stephen Miller, architect of Donald Trump’s cruelest and most inhumane immigration policies, mentee to Steve Bannon, Camp of the Saints aficionado, and top contender—with Rudy Giuliani, of course—for worst hair malfunction of the Trump years? Believe it or not, we’re ending the year with a great deal that bears mention.

Perhaps the nicest thing one can say about the fellow is that he’s been busy. In 2021, after making it through an entire Trump term—that’s over 132 Scaramucci’s, if you’re keeping count—without quitting or being shitcanned by tweets, Miller cashed in his MAGA credentials and launched a legal nonprofit named America First Legal. As a “conservative answer to the ACLU,” the group would, Miller promised, relentlessly sue the Biden administration as retribution for the Democrats’ success in stymying parts of the “America First” agenda in court. The philosophy of the group would be to “find the weakest points and legally attack them relentlessly and as often—and everywhere—that we possibly can.”

It took some time to get off the ground, but last year, AFL reported a whopping $44.4 million in revenue—up seven times from 2021. Of that largesse, $27 million alone came from the Bradley Impact Fund, a donor-advised dark money fund that previously bankrolled a number of organizations that pushed election fraud conspiracies in 2020.

Miller has taken the cash and built up a legal record that reads like a checklist of contemporary right-wing bugaboos. In January, along with the attorneys general of Oklahoma and Texas, it sued the Department of Health and Human Services, alleging it was part of a “globalist plan to surrender sovereignty to the corrupt [World Health Organization].” In August, it wrote to the CEO of the Kellogg cereal brand, arguing that the company was potentially breaching its fiduciary duty to shareholders by trying to “sexualize its products.” (As evidence, the letter pointed angrily to boxes of Cheez-Its featuring drag queen RuPaul and Jersey Shore star Snooki and to a red-carpet photo of cereal mascot Tony the Tiger “linking elbows” (gasp!) with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.)

In November, it filed a federal civil rights complaint accusing NASCAR—you know, the sports league that only banned displays of the Confederate flag in 2020 and has one Black driver in its top rung of competition—of “ongoing, deliberate, and illegal discrimination against white, male Americans,” citing its diversity programs for drivers, pit crew, and interns. That last move represents a particular passion this year for Miller, whose group ran an ad in late 2022 bemoaning “anti-white bigotry.”