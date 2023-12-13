New Republic editor Michael Tomasky spoke on December 13 with Connecticut Democratic Senator Chris Murphy about his recent article for TNR, “The Spiritual Unspooling of America: A Case for a Political Realignment.” Murphy thinks about a lot of things most politicians don’t, like the way our politics falls short of answering people’s deepest needs and assuaging their anxieties. He and Tomasky also spoke about the negotiations in the Senate—which Murphy is leading—about Ukraine aid. And finally, they talked about next year’s elections, including the presidential race and the Senate race where Murphy thinks the Democrats might pull an upset.