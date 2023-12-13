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The Inside Story

A Coming Left-Right Convergence? Michael Tomasky Talks With Senator Chris Murphy

Illustration by The New Republic

New Republic editor Michael Tomasky spoke on December 13 with Connecticut Democratic Senator Chris Murphy about his recent article for TNR, “The Spiritual Unspooling of America: A Case for a Political Realignment.” Murphy thinks about a lot of things most politicians don’t, like the way our politics falls short of answering people’s deepest needs and assuaging their anxieties. He and Tomasky also spoke about the negotiations in the Senate—which Murphy is leading—about Ukraine aid. And finally, they talked about next year’s elections, including the presidential race and the Senate race where Murphy thinks the Democrats might pull an upset.

Photograph: Getty
Michael Tomasky

Michael Tomasky is the editor of The New Republic and author of five nonfiction books. His new novel, Killing Baby Hitler, was published in June by O/R Books. With extensive experience as an editor, columnist, progressive commentator, and special correspondent for renowned publications such as The Guardian, The Washington Post, The New York Times, the Daily Beast, and many others, Tomasky has been a trusted voice in political journalism for more than three decades.

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Politics, The Inside Story, Chris Murphy, Video, TNR Video, Congress, Economics