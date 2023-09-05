Even if all of these protocols do in fact exist somewhere, it’s nearly impossible to confirm such a marginally small reduction in emissions in one specific product. Tyson sources its beef from across a wide range of farms; production methods among farms vary widely, with one study showing a 30% variation in carbon emissions between three commonly-used beef rearing methods in the Midwest. Even estimating emissions from a single rancher’s operations can be extremely tricky. What’s more, studies have shown that the methods for estimating emissions employed by the USDA and EPA might drastically undercount livestock methane emissions. There’s simply no reliable way to estimate a change in greenhouse gas emissions as small as 10% on any one farm—let alone a complex network of them.

If that wasn’t confounding enough, understanding the carbon savings of “climate-friendly beef” depends on what you’re counting down from. One of the trickiest parts about businesses making claims about “low-emissions” products is that much of the time, consumers don’t have sufficient information about what the product in question is being contrasted with. The choice of a baseline matters here—a lot.

There’s a little math involved in understanding the PR tricks at play here, so stay with us. One study conducted last year found that the average amount of CO2 needed to produce one kilogram of beef across the U.S. was 21.3 kg. It would be normal to assume that, per its marketing, Tyson’s Brazen products would use around 10% less than a similar number—or, at least, use a peer-reviewed baseline average. But the USDA actually allows companies to choose their own baseline off of which to market products—and allowed another beef product to advertise itself as “low emissions” using a baseline of 26.3 kilograms of CO2 per kilogram of beef. That’s around 11% more emissions than the number the other study found was the U.S. average. None of Tyson’s public Brazen materials state what baseline the company will be using to calculate its 10% emissions reduction claim—and the USDA has already proven it’s willing to let companies use baselines that make their products look much better than they are.