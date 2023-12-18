It’s Not the University President’s Job to Police Free Speech

Representative Elise Stefanik: Ms. Magill, at Penn, does calling for the genocide of Jews violate Penn’s rules or code of conduct—yes or no? Magill: If the speech turns into conduct, it can be harassment, yes. Stefanik: I am asking, specifically calling for the genocide of Jews, does that constitute bullying or harassment? Magill: If it is directed and severe or pervasive, it is harassment. Stefanik: So the answer is yes. Magill: It is a context-dependent decision, Congresswoman. Stefanik: It’s a context-dependent decision? That’s your testimony today, calling for the genocide of Jews is depending upon the context?



Part of the outrage at the presidents’ testimony, among our colleagues in academia, stems from the well-founded belief that university presidents have staff and advisers who presumably brief them on matters like this, such that they should know when they are walking into traps and should be prepared to respond clearly and unequivocally to questions about genocidal statements. “You will no doubt be asked about whether calls for genocide are ‘acceptable speech,’” such staffers might say. “This will not be a good time or place to argue that such statements are ‘context-dependent.’”

Magill, Kornbluth, and Gay were apparently not given this advice. Perhaps that was because their universities’ general counsel considered it their job to tell them that they should hew closely to First Amendment jurisprudence (which permits such statements unless there is the threat of imminent harm). Or perhaps they were advised, correctly, that it is quite true that such statements are context-dependent. All statements are context-dependent.

We are university professors and the co-authors of the 2022 book It’s Not Free Speech, the first chapter of which argues precisely this point about the universality of context; we cite Jonathan Culler’s useful bumper-sticker account of the relation between intent and effect: “Meaning is context-bound, but context is boundless.” This principle applies also to our own statement above that “all statements are context-dependent”—for example, in the context of certain congressional hearings, that otherwise anodyne utterance might be grounds for universal outrage.