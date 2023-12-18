It’s Not the University President’s Job to Police Free Speech

Universities are not democracies, and few have any mechanisms for keeping a judicial branch independent of an executive branch. But since debates over free speech and hate speech aren’t going away anytime soon, maybe it makes sense for universities to rethink how they manage those debates. They might, for instance, take their cue from the March 2022 statement of the American Association of University Professors, or AAUP, “Legislative Threats to Academic Freedom: Redefinitions of Antisemitism and Racism,” which provides careful guidance about nuances of meaning when differentiating between “political speech” and “discriminatory speech.”

In our book, we argued that disputes over academic freedom should not be handled by Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion offices, human resources, or even upper-level administrators; they should be handled by faculty committees, as was recommended in the AAUP’s founding 1915 Declaration of Principles. By email, Professor Sitze asked us whether these faculty committees could also adjudicate disputes over free speech. We don’t think so: As our book title indicates, we want to disentangle academic freedom from free speech and to insist that a degree of scholarly expertise is essential to the former and irrelevant to the latter. But perhaps a medium-size committee—12 seems like a judicious number—made up of representatives from administration, student government, and the faculty senate would be an appropriate body for determining what forms of speech violate a university’s code of conduct. That committee’s recommendations could then be executed by the executive branch: presidents, provosts, deans of student affairs.

Instead, we seem to be playing out the worst possible scenario, in which trustees and billionaire alumni have been emboldened to take matters into their own hands—as when private equity kingpin Marc Rowan circulated a letter to University of Pennsylvania trustees questioning the “criteria for qualification and admission for membership in the faculty” and wondering whether “any of the existing academic departments [should] be closed.” As the Penn chapter of the AAUP put it, this is basically governance by self-appointed people who “neither understand nor respect the purpose of the university and who threaten its educational and research mission.”