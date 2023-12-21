The Most Disingenuous Attack on Greta Thunberg This Year

“Greta Thunberg deals a cruel blow to the Jews,” read a recent Boston Herald headline. The writer cited a long list of deadly and horrific violence committed against Israeli civilians by Hamas on October 7. “For me, amid all this,” he wrote, “it was Greta Thunberg who delivered an exceptionally cruel blow.”

Greta Thunberg? The young Swede is famous for sparking a global youth climate movement at age 15, going on strike from school every Friday to call attention to the climate crisis. Unless she has a secret life none of us know about, comparing her to the Hamas attackers on October 7 seems like a grisly trivialization of war crimes.

But it wasn’t just the tabloid right accusing the now 20-year-old activist of antisemitism. An array of supposedly respectable voices joined the outcry. The Simon Wiesenthal Center, according to its own press release, “denounces Greta Thunberg” for allegedly turning a climate rally in Amsterdam into “a pro-Hamas event … facilitating the pollution of cancerous and harmful tropes against Jews on the streets of a European capital where Jews were deported and gassed by the Nazis.” The SWC even accused Thunberg of legitimizing “genocide when antisemitic violent hate crimes surge across Europe.”

In a story titled, “An Idol Loses Her Way,” the German magazine Der Spiegel asked, “Is Greta Thunberg antisemitic, or incredibly naïve?” In that article, Germany’s commissioner for Jewish life and the fight against antisemitism said Thunberg had made statements that were “implicitly antisemitic.” The Israeli government itself mocked Thunberg on Twitter and, in a creepy authoritarian move, removed any reference to her from all school curricula.

What crime of Thunberg’s has elicited this outrage? Holding a sign saying, “I stand with Gaza,” calling for a cease-fire on social media, and sharing the podium at a rally with a Palestinian activist.