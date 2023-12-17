America’s Most Corrupt Mayors Have a Friend in the Supreme Court

The two sides in the case agree on some basic facts. James Snyder, the defendant, was elected to be the mayor of Portage, Indiana, in 2012. Portage is home to just under 38,000 people. While serving as mayor, he oversaw the bidding process for a contract to purchase new waste-management trucks for the town. Those contracts, which were worth more than $1.1 million, went to a local trucking company. In January 2014, one month after the final round of contracts was signed, the company paid Snyder $13,000 for “insurance and technology consulting.”

Snyder’s lawyers portray his situation in sympathetic terms. They say Snyder “sought to supplement his approximately $62,000 salary as mayor” around the time of the bidding process. “As a father of four and owner of a mortgage company hit by the Great Recession, Mayor Snyder was financially strapped and owed tax penalties to the IRS,” they told the justices in their petition for review. “Consistent with Indiana law, which does not forbid small-town mayors from pursuing other employment, Mayor Snyder began offering consulting services.” The truck company in question simply took advantage of them.

The Justice Department saw things differently. The bidding process, from their description, had “significant irregularities.” It was overseen by one of Snyder’s personal friends who had no prior experience in such matters. The local truck company, Great Lakes Peterbilt, was also in financial trouble and needed the contracts to stay afloat. Bidding requirements were drawn up so that only the company could meet them: Only Peterbilt chassis were allowed, the city’s clerk-treasurer was cut out of the process, and alternative candidates were turned down for equipment demonstrations. Snyder communicated extensively with the Buha brothers, who owned the truck company, but not with any other candidates.