America’s Most Corrupt Mayors Have a Friend in the Supreme Court

The Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals sided with the prosecutors, joining the Second, Sixth, Eighth, and Eleventh Circuits in allowing gratuities to be prosecuted under Section 666. Not every federal appeals court that has considered the question agrees, however. The First and Fifth Circuits have instead held that gratuities do not fall under Section 666’s purview, instead reading the term “corruptly” to require some sort of outright quid pro quo. The Supreme Court is most likely to intervene in cases where the lower courts are sharply divided on how to interpret a federal law.

Snyder asked the justices to confirm that the First and Fifth Circuits got it right. “Section 666 criminalizes only quid pro quo bribes—corrupt exchanges like paying a governor to veto a bill, or giving a housing inspector a luxury watch in exchange for a passing grade,” his lawyers told the court in their petition for review. “The statute does not cover gratuities—payments for actions already taken or planned, like donating to the governor’s campaign in approval of the veto or buying the inspector a nice case of wine after her report is submitted.”

The latter examples illustrate the awkwardness of this case from a non-legal perspective. While there may be a legal or constitutional difference between giving gifts to a government official before or after they do something, most people would probably consider both acts to be basically corrupt. Indeed, the government argued that there is enough circumstantial evidence of some sort of arrangement between Snyder at the trucking company that the jury may well have concluded there was a quid pro quo arrangement between them.