The Abortion Pill Might Just Stand a Chance at the Supreme Court

But the justices declined to take up a third appeal, Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. FDA, that could have allowed them to overturn the FDA’s original approval of mifepristone, the drug in question. By refusing to consider that aspect of the case, the court effectively guaranteed that mifepristone will be available in some form—albeit a potentially more limited one than at present—no matter how it rules on the rest of the matter later this term.

That is a defeat of sorts for the anti-abortion movement, which manufactured these cases out of thin air in an attempt to effectively ban one of the most widely used abortion-inducing drugs. It is also a quiet rebuke to Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk for accepting the plaintiff’s arguments in the first place. Whether it means the court will ultimately preserve the status quo on abortion is unclear. I say “thin air” because there is no actual substance to the lawsuits in question, and therefore they should be fairly easy for the court to resolve—at least in theory.

There are rules that govern when and how you can file a lawsuit in American courts. Perhaps the most important one is standing. Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, the original plaintiff in the case, is a group that represents anti-abortion doctors. It sued the FDA in a federal district court in Texas to challenge the agency’s original approval of mifepristone in 2002, as well as subsequent changes to how the drug can be prescribed in 2016 and 2021 that made it easier to obtain. The group argued that the FDA’s approval and amendments were legally flawed and should be overturned.