The Abortion Pill Might Just Stand a Chance at the Supreme Court

Legal standing requires plaintiffs to have some skin in the game, so to speak. There must be an injury suffered by the plaintiffs that the court can actually remedy. Otherwise, such a lawsuit doesn’t count as one of the “cases and controversies” that the Constitution allows courts to hear. How standing actually works can be more complicated than this, but the basic principle is fairly self-explanatory.

AHM’s theory of standing is as follows: Mifepristone, like any drug, has a small likelihood of complications. Those complications would be treated by AHM’s members, who may have to complete an abortion to provide the necessary medical care to their patients against their own conscience and who may have to divert resources from other patients. And those complications, the organization claims, are directly tied to the FDA’s approval of mifepristone in the first place.

This is not really how standing is supposed to work. As the federal government noted in its own briefs, courts are not supposed to allow plaintiffs to bring cases based on a probabilistic claim of future injury. This does not mean that courts can’t consider hypothetical injuries, but they must be more imminent than mere speculation. And AHM’s theory is essentially speculation piled upon speculation; a reasonable observer could wonder if it’s merely a pretext for seeking a policy-driven outcome.