Angry About Your Kid’s After-School Satan Club? Blame Clarence Thomas.

But Thomas’s opinion had chipped away at the wall between church and public schools, and since then the court has opened a gaping hole. In decisions such as Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue (2020) and Carson v. Makin (2022), the justices have ruled that states cannot exclude religious schools from voucher schemes and other programs that include public funding for other types of private schools. And in Kennedy v. Bremerton School District (2022), the court ruled that a football coach at a public school can lead his players in prayer at the 50-yard line, in full view of the crowd, right after a game.

In all those cases, conservative Christians have been given more of a voice in public schools and more of a claim on public school budgets. While conservatives cheer these victories, they have been slower to notice the obvious implication of the court’s pro-religion rampage. Namely, the more gaping the hole in the wall between church and schools, the easier it is for any religion to walk through it. And that is precisely what the activists at the Satanic Temple have done. By provoking outrage, threats, and discord, the After-School Satan Clubs have unveiled Christian conservatives’ supremacist vision of religious freedom.

In case after case, from 2001 to 2022, conservative arguments have rested on one part of the First Amendment: that the government may neither prohibit the free exercise of religion nor abridge the freedom of speech. The Good News Clubs were free to speak about their religion, even in public schools, because they did so as a private group. Coach Kennedy was free to pray—even in the very public arena of a public school football game—because he was doing so as a private individual. And religious schools had a right to public school funding because they were free to exercise their religion without facing discrimination for it.