“He Can’t Be President”: Noah Bookbinder on Trump and the Fourteenth Amendment

For this month’s edition of The Inside Story, TNR editor Michael Tomasky spoke with Noah Bookbinder, president of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, or CREW, the nonprofit group behind the effort to use Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment to keep Donald Trump off the ballot in 2024. The section bars people from holding public office if they have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the United States.



The Colorado Supreme Court sided with CREW in a recent decision. The U.S. Supreme Court agreed quickly to hear the case. Oral arguments are scheduled for February 8. Bookbinder spoke to Tomasky on January 16 about the background of this effort and what he hopes the Supreme Court will do.