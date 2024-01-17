Trump Pocketed Millions in Foreign Payments. Why Won’t Senate Democrats Investigate?

Raskin said Democrats will likely renew the subpoena on Mazars for information from the other two years of Trump’s presidency if they win the House this fall. Until then, he said, Democrats “must now pursue other ways of getting documents” to “vindicate the constitutional prohibition on foreign state emoluments and our institutional role in enforcing it.”

Senate Democrats clearly have the authority to pick up where Raskin left off by trying to extract the remaining information from Mazars, said Sarah Binder, a congressional expert at George Washington University. A number of committees—the Homeland Security, Judiciary, Foreign Relations, and Finance committees—very likely have some form of jurisdiction, and Binder noted that each can issue subpoenas with a simple majority vote. Democrats hold majorities on all those committees.

“The Senate committees could certainly use subpoena power to probe the allegations,” Binder told me. The range of committees that can act here “is broad,” Binder added, and Democrats could at a minimum “tackle the issue” of which committees could appropriately pursue the matter further.