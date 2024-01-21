A Divided Congress Is About to Let Poor Families Fall Off a Hunger Cliff

The previous short-term government funding measures passed in the fall of last year granted USDA additional flexibilities to ensure WIC remained fully funded; this came after USDA told Congress that more funding was needed. As the agency and states are spending money at a faster rate to keep the program afloat through March, USDA has warned the shocks will be even greater at the end of the fiscal year when those resources are expended. The $1 billion shortfall would be equivalent to around a month and a half of benefits for all WIC recipients, and six months of benefits for all pregnant women and infants.

Without the funds to keep up with current demand, many states will likely implement waiting lists. The move would have a staggered impact on different populations of recipients: It will initially affect postpartum mothers who are not breastfeeding, followed by children ages 1 through 5 who don’t have serious health issues, and finally pregnant and breastfeeding women and their infants. But even these cost-reduction measures may not be enough to close the funding gap; certain participants could see their benefits suspended or even discontinued. The Center for Budget and Policy Priorities, a left-leaning policy research organization, estimates that roughly two million eligible parents and children could be turned away from the program by September if the current funding levels for WIC are not extended.

The seeming lack of bipartisan urgency on keeping WIC fully funded could be attributed in part to larger struggles over government funding. Many hard-line conservative Republicans in the House have complained that the continuing resolutions keeping the government funded have not made more dramatic cuts to non-defense programs. Additional funding for WIC has now also been entwined in the public consciousness with pandemic relief spending, said Kelly Horton, the chief program officer at the Food Research and Action Center. As coronavirus relief measures approved by Congress included flexibilities to streamline WIC enrollment and an increase in cash voucher amounts, politicians may associate new funds for WIC with continuing emergency pandemic funding—a particularly unpopular prospect on the right, which believes there should be a return to pre-pandemic spending.