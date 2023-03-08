Food Banks Will Bear the Brunt of America’s Looming Hunger Cliff

In response to the unprecedented crisis of the pandemic, Congress took dramatic action to assist struggling Americans, including implementing emergency allotments for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, more commonly known as food stamps. These temporary benefits, aimed at addressing food insecurity, helped cushion the economic blow for low-income households. But the end of the emergency allotments means that millions of SNAP beneficiaries are facing a “hunger cliff” this month—a dramatic decrease in their benefits, arriving in concert with high inflation and elevated grocery costs.

“We know this will create hardship for many people—especially seniors, families with children, and people with disabilities—who will then turn to the charitable food system for support,” said Vince Hall, the chief government relations officer at Feeding America, a national network of food banks. “Feeding America network food banks are doing all they can to prepare for longer lines at food distributions, but food banks are already under immense strain.”

As pandemic-related relief measures expire, the families that were kept afloat by the temporary assistance are losing that parachute. Brian Greene, the president and CEO of the Houston Food Bank, told me that the SNAP emergency allotments and the expanded child tax credit had the greatest impact of the pandemic relief measures. The expiration of the child tax credit at the end of 2021 resulted in an increase in demand for services provided by the food bank in 2022, a pattern that Greene expects to repeat with the end of the SNAP emergency allotments. “We do expect this to be a significant detriment to Texas, and over 300,000 families will have a significant decrease,” Greene said.