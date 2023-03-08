Food Banks Will Bear the Brunt of America’s Looming Hunger Cliff

The emergency allotments were tied to the public health emergency regarding the coronavirus, and more than a dozen states chose to opt out of issuing the additional benefits at various points during the pandemic: 10 states ended the emergency allotments in 2021, joined by seven more states in 2022 and one in January of this year. But the government funding bill passed by Congress in December ended the emergency allotments for the 32 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, which were still issuing the additional benefits, extending the program only through February.

A January report by the Institute for Policy Research at Northwestern University found that emergency allotment payments reduced the likelihood that a household experienced food insufficiency by 9 percent. The expiration of the allotments affects the roughly 16 million households that will now receive at least $95 less per month in benefits, according to the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities, a left-leaning think tank. The average person will receive around $90 less in monthly benefits. But for SNAP recipients receiving the minimum benefit—often elderly Americans living on a fixed income—that decrease could be a precipitous drop from $281 to $23 in monthly benefits. The average SNAP benefit will amount to around $6 per day.

Minnesota and Texas are among the states that will be most affected by the decrease; Minnesota will see a $208 decrease in monthly benefits per household, and Texas will have a $189 reduction per household. O’Toole said that Second Harvest was hearing stories from partners about double or triple the volume in visits with the end of the emergency allotments.