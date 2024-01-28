How Surveillance Is Changing Our Most Intimate Relationships

These are the softer sides of behavioral change in response to surveillance. But surveillance can also be used for direct coercion. Social media and location sharing can be used by domestic abusers. And on the government side of things, getting citizens to cooperate with and even expand the power of the surveillance state is now an explicit policy. “What we’re seeing is a normalization of citizens spying,” Boghosian says. “Especially after the attacks of 9/11, we have a government and its corporate partners who are using fear to really keep the citizenry in check.” Take the Department of Homeland Security’s “If you see something, say something” anti-terrorism campaigns that still blanket the country, or new laws like one in Texas that allows people to sue anyone who has aided in obtaining an abortion, or Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s 2022 call to the general public to report parents of transgender minors receiving gender-affirming care to state authorities.

Employers have taken the same approach. Following controversy over an editor criticizing Israel’s actions in Gaza, Hearst Media in November announced a stringent new policy encouraging employees to report their colleagues’ personal social media behavior to management. The policy stipulates that posting about political or social issues from personal accounts—or even liking or reposting such content—can be cause for termination. It’s a somewhat perfect synthesis of the commercial and political interests deputizing citizens to report on each other, and Hearst’s union responded by filing an unfair labor practice complaint.

Defeatism about all of this surveillance seems to be spreading: While most Americans are worried about the rate of state and commercial surveillance, 73 percent and 79 percent believe they have little to no control over what commercial or government interests, respectively, do with their data, a 2023 Pew study found. Digital resignation is an emerging area of scholarship, Hochman said. It’s the understanding that all of us are being tracked in one form or another: our phone conversations, Google searches, how long we look at a picture on Instagram. “The architecture is so vast, the interests are so powerful, and the level of convenience is so palpable that Americans just sort of shrug their shoulders,” Hochman said. “Ah, well. What can you do? It’s like the cost of participation in our network society.”