Nikki Haley Is Going to Lay into Trump, and It Will Be Great to Watch

But conflict is always new, especially when there hasn’t been that much of it in a campaign characterized by the reluctance of Trump’s Republican opponents to go after him in anything but the gentlest of terms. In addition, reporters are always drawn to intraparty conflict, which they find inherently more interesting than conflict between parties. Battles within a family can be more compelling than the dog-bites-man of sniping across partisan lines. As a bonus, when Haley attacks Trump in a speech, there will be video that can be shown on TV and “sound” for the radio.

As long as Haley is in the race, she’ll keep criticizing Trump, he’ll go after her, and the conflict between them will remain the locus of news coverage. Followed by a pack of reporters, they’re going to the same places, pursuing the same voters, and working toward a series of voting days in different states that provide structure to the larger story, like the clock ticking down in a sporting event. It’s far more concrete and immediate than the contest between Trump and Biden, which can still feel distant and abstract, something we’ll all get around to focusing on some time in the summer. Which means that the things that happen in the Trump-Haley conflict will be pushed to the top of the news agenda.

Furthermore, Haley is already bringing out the worst in Trump. He has lobbed racist attacks at her, and some ugly misogyny is surely on its way. When he won the New Hampshire primary, a moment when he should have been triumphant, he was instead bitter and angry. “Who the hell was the impostor that went up on stage and claimed a victory? She failed badly,” he said in his characteristically ungracious speech. While his most devoted fans might cheer Trump’s vindictiveness and obsession with slights, to most everyone else those are among his most unappealing traits.