Donald Trump Is Losing It. Will the Media Make It a Story?

I know that you come here for my honeyed prose and can’t bear the idea of turning away, but I have to recommend that you watch the video below. It’s a clip of Donald Trump speaking in Concord, New Hampshire last Friday night. He’s laying into Nikki Haley. That’s nothing new; he’s been doing a lot of that. What’s new is the topic. He’s criticizing Haley for her failure to act on January 6.

Her what?! Don’t take it from me. Here’s what he said: “She gets like nine people, and the press never reports the crowd. By the way, they never report the crowd on January 6. You know, Nikki Haley, Nikki Haley, Nikki Haley…you know they…do you know they destroyed all of the information, all of the evidence, everything, deleted and destroyed all of it? All of it! Because of lots of things. Like Nikki Haley is in charge of security. We offered her 10,000 people. Soldiers, National Guard—whatever they want. They turned it down. They don’t wanna talk about that. These are very dishonest people.”

