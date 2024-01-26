Nikki Haley Might Actually Be Helping Trump—and Hurting Biden

Donald Trump is desperate for the 2024 Republican contest to be over. Instead of celebrating his decisive win in New Hampshire earlier this week, the former president has had a multiday meltdown over Nikki Haley’s decision to stay in the race. “You can’t let people get away with bullshit,” Trump fumed Tuesday at what was ostensibly his victory party. “When I watched her in the fancy dress that probably wasn’t so fancy, I said, ‘What’s she doing? We won.’” A day later, in an all-caps, multipost rant on his bespoke social media platform, Truth Social, he threatened to permanently exile anyone who donated to Haley going forward, calling her “DELUSIONAL.”



One explanation for Trump’s anger is that he’s concerned about the damage that Haley, who once served as his ambassador to the United Nations, can do to his general election campaign. As Paul Waldman persuasively argued in The New Republic on Thursday, Haley can more forcefully make arguments against Trump’s competence and mental fitness than Biden can by sheer virtue of the fact that a Republican (and a former Cabinet official) criticizing the former president is more newsworthy than a Democrat doing so. “Each day Haley stays in the race will bring more stories in which Trump is attacked by a representative of his own party—for failing to fulfill his promises, for being weak when he pretends to be strong, and for his increasingly questionable cognitive state,” Waldman wrote.

