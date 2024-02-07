Why Big Tech Loves To Lay Off Workers

But why must the price of low unemployment be 2 million layoffs per month? It certainly wasn’t before the 1970s. In 1968 and 1969, back when the corporate layoff taboo still held, unemployment was below our current 3.7 percent. In 1966 and 1967 it was a whisker higher (3.8 percent). A recent Washington Post story asked why, if the economy is booming, tech companies were laying off workers. It traced the problem to a sell-off of tech stocks in 2022. But that was two years ago! Tech stocks rebounded in 2023, rising in excess of 50 percent as the market got excited about Artificial Intelligence.

Now tech stocks are “red hot,” according to Barrons, and the very AI that revived them has become the reason to lay workers off. The idea is that AI will progress so rapidly that that many fewer employees will be required even at the tech companies that develop it. There’s also talk about tech companies having over-hired during Covid, when homebound customers showered money on technology products. A likelier reason for the layoffs is that tech CEOs want shareholders to believe that as AI reduces the need for human workers, money previously diverted to salaries will fund ever-more stock buybacks and dividends. Far from signaling that your company is sinking, layoffs now signal that your company is thriving.

Tech was the last holdout. It resisted using layoffs as just another management tool because it wanted to cultivate creative teams and pamper them with cafeteria sushi bars and ping-pong tables and refrigerators overflowing with exotic tropical fruits. Tech workers were once special–the brainworkers in whom Clinton placed his faith as the tech sector boomed through the late 1990s. Now, tech workers are just like every other schmuck salaryman, biding their time until they’re right-sized into oblivion. They have joined the 2 million for whom a layoff is little more than corporate America genuflecting to the Charging Bull sculpture at Broadway and Morris Street in New York’s financial district. The shareholder is king, the worker a necessary burden who becomes less necessary by the hour.