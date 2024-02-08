Biden’s Three-Pronged Approach to the Middle East Gives Peace a Chance

The outcome was far from ideal, but Biden took on significant political hits from his base as he worked privately to limit the damage as much as possible. And his efforts were not popular with Israel’s right wing, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who has charged Biden with being too soft in his support for Israel. “Instead of giving us his full backing, [President Joe] Biden is busy with giving humanitarian aid and fuel, which goes to Hamas,” Ben-Gvir declared in an interview with The Wall Street Journal published on Sunday. “If Trump was in power, the U.S. conduct would be completely different.”

Now, the next phase of a more comprehensive approach emerges. The carrot of negotiations and the stick of sanctions on Israel’s terrorist “settlers” the White House announced last week are at least of equal long-term consequence to the retaliatory bomb and missile strikes carried out against Iranian proxies.

The sanctions signal to Netanyahu that America is going to take a very different approach in coming weeks. They are a clear sign that the United States will not tolerate radical right-wing lawlessness by Israelis that is ignored or given a green light by ministers and the government. The sanctions will almost certainly be followed by a peace plan that will include restoring the Saudi-Israeli rapprochement that the brutal Hamas October 7 attack forestalled.