How Trump’s Legal Woes Are Playing With Republican Senators

“As a result of the political nature of impeachment proceedings, impeachment acquittals are often unrelated to factual innocence,” the judges wrote in their ruling, which was released on Tuesday. The court noted that the 43 Republican senators who had voted to acquit Trump in the trial had done so for a variety of political and procedural reasons—30 of them citing the objection that the former president could not be convicted because he was no longer in office.

Trump’s attorneys had a second, circular argument that was also rejected by the judges: He could not be criminally charged without first being impeached and convicted. The appeals court ruled that, if Trump’s argument was correct—as was the argument by 30 senators that no former president could be impeached—then no former president could ever be prosecuted for a crime committed while in office.

“His proposed interpretation still would leave a President free to commit all manner of crimes with impunity, so long as he is not impeached and convicted,” the judges wrote. Their decision was informed by those 30 senators who determined Trump could not be convicted for jurisdictional purposes, including then–Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who said at the time that “we have no power to convict and disqualify a former office holder who is now a private citizen.”