Trump Pretends He’s Still President. Biden Should Treat Him That Way.

Look no further than the collapse of the border deal earlier this week. That bipartisan agreement, which exchanged a Democratic priority (funding for Ukraine) for a Republican one (the most restrictive immigration reform in decades), was one that many in the GOP, particularly Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, genuinely wanted. It took weeks of negotiations, led on the right by Oklahoma Republican Senator James Lankford—no one’s idea of an immigration dove. And few would dispute that Republicans won those negotiations at the policy level. Democrats agreed to billions in funding for border security and a much stricter asylum process, and surrendered any hope of a path to citizenship for Dreamers. Politically, yes, Biden has been desperate to look tough about the surging numbers of migrants at the southern border But if signed into law, the bill would turn Democrats against each other—and likely exacerbate Biden’s already dismal numbers with young voters and people of color.



And yet, Republicans killed the deal Tuesday at Trump’s behest. While some Republicans have hemmed and hawed about the agreement being too weak, Trump himself has made no secret about what’s really going on. “This Bill is a great gift to the Democrats, and a Death Wish for The Republican Party,” he wrote on his Truth Social account. “It takes the HORRIBLE JOB the Democrats have done on Immigration and the Border, absolves them, and puts it all squarely on the shoulders of Republicans. Don’t be STUPID!!!” For Trump, it all comes down to his own political fortune. He doesn’t want Biden to have a bipartisan win ahead of the election. More importantly, the border crisis is central to his election appeal, so he can’t well support legislation that might actually lessen that crisis. (He claims that only he can fix it—ignoring, for once, the fact that he was president for four years.)

