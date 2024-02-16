The Hilarious Collapse of a Republican Smear Job

In 2020, after Biden became the likely Democratic nominee against Trump, Smirnov’s claims began to escalate. Suddenly he was alleging that “executives associated with Burisma … admitted to him that they hired [Hunter] to ‘protect us, through his dad, from all kinds of problems.’” Those same executives later went on to say, according to Smirnov, that they “specifically paid $5 million each to [Biden] and [Hunter], when [Biden] was still in office, so that ‘[Businessperson 1] will take care of all those issues through his dad,’” referring to corruption investigations into Burisma. These conversations allegedly took place in 2015 or 2016.

The lies about Biden’s role in Ukraine are based on a kernel of truth. Then–Vice President Biden did, in fact, pressure Ukraine’s leaders to fire Viktor Shokin, the country’s prosecutor general at the time, in 2015. Biden also did so with an eye toward the country’s handling of corruption cases. He even publicly boasted that he personally helped block loan guarantees to Ukraine as part of the pressure campaign. And Hunter Biden, the president’s only surviving son, did serve on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian oil and gas company, during this time.

There is one major problem with the anti-Biden narrative: The then vice president was pushing for Shokin’s removal not because Shokin was being too aggressive about corruption cases but because he wasn’t being aggressive enough. Biden’s efforts were part of a campaign by U.S. and EU diplomats for Ukrainian leaders to take a more aggressive tack on endemic corruption in the former Soviet republic. All of this was widely covered at the time because it was not only a legitimate foreign policy endeavor by the Obama administration but an important component of its Eastern European policy.