In August, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in United States v. Daniels that a 922(g)(3) conviction had failed Bruen’s history-and-tradition test and therefore violated the Second Amendment. The government had convicted Patrick Daniels, the defendant in that case, for violating the provision based on his admission that he used marijuana from time to time each month. But prosecutors did not show that he was under the influence of marijuana or any other controlled substance when he was arrested or even when he had last used them.

Judge Jerry Smith, writing for the unanimous three-judge panel, concluded that federal prosecutors had not provided sufficient historical evidence to justify upholding 922(g)(3). He acknowledged that an exact founding-era analogue was unlikely because the founding generation had a different relationship with marijuana than modern Americans. (Hemp was often used to make rope in the early nineteenth century, and, Smith noted, George Washington cultivated it at Mount Vernon.) But states also did not enact gun restrictions similar to 922(g)(3) for other addictive or intoxicating substances like alcohol, which was seen as a much greater vice in that era.

“Throughout American history, laws have regulated the combination of guns and intoxicating substances,” Smith wrote. “But at no point in the 18th or 19th century did the government disarm individuals who used drugs or alcohol at one time from possessing guns at another. A few states banned carrying a weapon while actively under the influence, but those statutes did not emerge until well after the Civil War. Section 922(g)(3)—the first federal law of its kind—was not enacted until 1968, nearly two centuries after the Second Amendment was adopted.”