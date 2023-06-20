Republicans Are Smearing the Bidens Like They Did Hillary Clinton

There are obvious differences between the two cases. Misappropriating national secrets and showing them to random Mar-a-Lago guests is, generally speaking, a graver offense than failing to pay taxes. Hunter cooperated with investigators and sought to make amends; Trump allegedly lied to a federal grand jury about returning all of the documents and continues to lash out at any attempt to hold him accountable for taking them. (In fact, as my colleague Alex Shephard has pointed out, Trump probably could have avoided prosecution entirely by just returning the documents, as other top officials who still had classified material in their possession have done.)



But such comparisons obscure a deeper truth about Republican frustration over the Hunter Biden plea agreement. The point of the GOP-led investigations into his actions wasn’t to actually find evidence of criminal activity, as much as they would have welcomed it, but to create an aura of corruption and criminality around the 2020 and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate in much the same way they did against the party’s 2016 nominee. To their immense frustration, Republicans haven’t yet succeeded in that enterprise against Biden.

Under the plea agreement, Hunter would serve two years of probation in exchange for pleading guilty to the misdemeanor tax charges and repaying roughly $1.5 million in back taxes. The felony gun charge—possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance—is more serious. Federal prosecutors agreed to place him in a pretrial diversion program, which is designed to help nonviolent defendants with substance-abuse issues.