Republicans Are Smearing the Bidens Like They Did Hillary Clinton

You do not have to take my word for it. McCarthy, who was House majority leader in 2015, bragged to Fox News’s Sean Hannity about political damage that Republicans had inflicted upon former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton with the Benghazi investigations. “Everybody thought Hillary Clinton was unbeatable, right?” he boasted. “But we put together a Benghazi special committee, a select committee. What are her numbers today? Her numbers are dropping. Why? Because she’s un-trustable. [sic] But no one would have known any of that had happened had we not fought and made that happen.”

While his fellow Republicans punished McCarthy for his honesty by denying him the House speakership when he sought it in 2015, their bad-faith efforts ultimately paid off. None of the investigations found any evidence of wrongdoing on Clinton’s part. But she nonetheless entered the 2016 campaign with abysmal likeability numbers, and a secondary issue that emerged from the various inquiries—Clinton’s use of a private email server while secretary of state—led to a criminal investigation that damaged her even further. Former FBI Director James Comey’s decision to reopen that investigation on the eve of Election Day arguably placed Trump in the White House.

To paraphrase The Atlantic’s Adam Serwer, the last seven years have produced a single big meta-scandal. It flows through the Mueller investigation into Trump campaign ties to Russia and the hacking of Clinton’s email server, to his first impeachment over coercion and Ukraine, to his second impeachment over the January 6 coup attempt: an illicit (if not sometimes illegal) campaign to smear Democratic political rivals with false or inaccurate corruption allegations so that Trump could take or hold onto power.

