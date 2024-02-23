Why Nikki Haley Should Stay in the Race

Given the feckless Republican attitude towards Ukraine and Putin, it is important to remember that the GOP appeasers are on the wrong side of public opinion. A late January poll by the Pew Research Center found that 69 percent of Republicans and GOP leaners believe that the war in Ukraine is important for US interests. That means that more than two-thirds of Republicans disagree with Trump if they are asked a question without his name attached. And a Pew poll last year found that 91 percent of Americans have an unfavorable view of Russia.



Haley has been adept at using Russia as a way to speak to Trump’s greatest political vulnerability: his mental instability. “It’s not normal to insult our military heroes and veterans,” she said in Tuesday’s campaign speech. “It’s not normal to spend fifty million dollars in campaign donations on personal court cases. It’s not normal to threaten the people who back your opponent. And it’s not normal to call on Russia to invade NATO countries. Donald Trump has done all that and more in just the last month.”



In the same speech justifying her determination to press on despite...well...everything, Haley also spoke to the GOP’s timorous refusal to confront Trump. As she put it, “Many of the same politicians who now publicly embrace Trump privately dread him. They know what a disaster he’s been and will continue to be for our party. They’re just too afraid to say it out loud.”

