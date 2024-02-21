Elon Musk and Amazon Team Up to Try to Demolish Workers’ Rights

The Supreme Court has been receptive to similar arguments against other federal agencies. In the 2018 case Lucia v. Securities and Exchange Commission, the justices held that the ALJs who work for the SEC are considered “inferior officers” under Article II. That meant that the ALJs at that agency wield significant enough power that they must be hired by the president or a Senate-confirmed official to whom he delegates that authority.

As for the five board members, the justices have also taken aim at some federal regulatory agencies whose leaders can only be fired by the president for cause. In the 2020 case Selia Law v. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the justices struck down provisions that protected the CFPB director from being fired only for “inefficiency, neglect, and malfeasance.” At the same time, they ruled that this perceived defect did not require them to abolish the entire agency, as some parties had hoped.

“We therefore hold that the structure of the CFPB violates the separation of powers,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the court. “We go on to hold that the CFPB Director’s removal protection is severable from the other statutory provisions bearing on the CFPB’s authority. The agency may therefore continue to operate, but its director, in light of our decision, must be removable by the President at will.”