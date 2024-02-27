The FTC Says a Giant Supermarket Merger Will Screw Workers—Along With Customers

I answered the Kroger and Albertsons executives’ self-justifying argument with the argument that when you fight market concentration with more market concentration, the end result is not going to be less market concentration. The FTC complaint, informed by a superior understanding of antitrust law, goes to great lengths to argue that the (unmentioned) 30 percent market share enjoyed by the Walmart-Sam’s Club configuration shouldn’t count because these are club stores, and club stores “require membership fees, typically offer larger package sizes,” and “have fewer store locations,” among other differences. But as my fifth-grade teacher Miss Cooperman would say, “What has that got to do with the price of rice in China?” Whatever the distinctions between supermarkets and club stores in terms of convenience, these haven’t gotten in the way of Walmart-Sam’s Club gobbling up 30 percent of the nation’s grocery market share. You can’t just say it doesn’t count. Let’s hope the FTC is investigating Walmart-Sam’s Club’s grocery business, too.

Where the FTC complaint is very good is the way it addresses the impact the Kroger-Albertsons merger would have on wages. It’s a tricky topic because Kroger and Albertsons are both unionized. Market concentration is less obviously a bad thing for workers in a unionized workplace because it’s always possible the union might find a way to compel management to share monopoly profits with workers. That’s basically how it went down for U.S. Steel employees in the 1950s and 1960s, before global competition spoiled the party.

But the FTC complaint sets forth a plausible counter-argument. In many metropolitan areas, including Los Angeles, Colorado Springs, and Spokane, the combined Kroger-Albertsons would command more than 65 percent of all union grocery labor, a percentage that’s potentially sufficient to push down wages. The FTC complaint further points out that the United Food and Commercial Workers, or UFCW, has been pretty crafty about playing Kroger against Albertsons in the past: