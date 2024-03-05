Maddening New Poll: Voters Are Unaware of Trump “Dictator” Threats

In short, the poll was designed to survey voters who are genuinely gettable for Biden. The poll asked them about ten of Trump’s most authoritarian statements, including: the two mentioned above; Trump’s claim that immigrants are “poisoning the blood of our country”; his vow to pardon rioters who attacked the Capitol; his promise to prosecute the Biden family without cause; his threat to inflict mass persecution on the “vermin” opposition, and a few more.

Result? “Only 31 percent of respondents said they previously had heard a lot about these statements by Trump,” the memo accompanying the poll concluded.

The good news for Biden is that when respondents were presented with these quotes, it prompted a rise in Trump’s negatives. For instance, after hearing them, the percentage who see him as “out for revenge” jumped by five points, the percentage who see him as “dangerous” rose by nine points, and the percentage who see him as a “dictator” climbed by seven points.