Joe Biden Is Throwing Caution to the Wind

One of the new policies in the speech that was previewed for journalists well in advance was the administration’s announcement of the creation of an offshore pier that will be constructed by American troops and tasked with sending more humanitarian aid into Gaza. That news ⁠was accompanied by an acknowledgement of the war’s toll—“More than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed, most of whom are not Hamas,” Biden said. “Nearly 2 million more Palestinians under bombardment or displaced, homes destroyed, neighborhoods in rubble, cities in ruin,” he would add⁠—along with a reiteration of the administration’s call for an “immediate ceasefire that would last for at least six weeks.” Still, Biden didn’t so much as mention the possibility of conditioning aid and support for Israel on meeting American demands.

All this aside, most who tuned in to the speech probably wanted to hear more about the economy than any other issue, and they heard a good bit about how well it’s doing (“15 million new jobs in just three years—that’s a record!” “Unemployment at 50-year lows.” “A record 16 million Americans are starting small businesses, and each one is an act of hope.”) It’s not clear how many Americans will come to agree with this picture by the time November rolls around. Economic sentiment does seem to be picking up; driving it up further will probably be a matter of talking about more than the macro-level successes of Bidenomics that Biden also spent some of the speech defending.

Out of an awareness of that, the administration has been talking up simple and small but understandable policy items, such as getting rid of junk fees, and a new concerted effort to tackle “shrinkflation.” (“You get charged the same amount, but you’ve got, I don’t know, maybe 10 percent fewer Snickers,” Biden explained.) Those ideas, along with some modest relief for home-buyers, and the now-standard slate of healthcare reforms Democrats offer every cycle—using Medicare to lower drug prices, capping the price of insulin, and so on—are just about the only concrete parts of Biden’s second term economic agenda at this point. There was a call to pass the PRO Act, as well as references to the paid leave and home care policies jettisoned in Build Back Better. But the administration’s overall vision is constrained⁠—perhaps by the likelihood that a reelected Biden may begin his second term without the Democratic trifecta he would need to take another FDR-sized swing.