Kamala Harris Finally Finds Her Voice. Hopefully, Biden Follows.

Such displays of human emotion are not window dressing at times like these. They are essential. They show that America’s leaders are not approaching the disaster of this war in Gaza as a manifestation of some cold policy calculus. Instead, Harris conveyed that we see and condemn and seek an end to the horror and that we are now committed to using all the tools at our disposal to contain it.

The human dimension she has brought to this debate recognizes that the situation in Gaza is so dire that this crisis has now become a moral test for a U.S. government that wants to show support for the people of Israel in the wake of October 7 but recognizes that their counterparts in the Israeli government have pursued unconscionable policies as they have laid waste to Gaza and unleashed hell upon its residents.

Harris has been a leader in advocating on behalf of the people of Gaza within the councils of the administration and publicly. Her December remarks in Dubai underscoring the importance of a “day after” plan for Gaza helped publicly reframe how the conflict was viewed and demonstrated that the U.S. sought to take a long-term view when our Israeli allies have steadfastly refused to do so. (Indeed, Netanyahu’s presentation of his own “day after” plan made a mockery of the whole idea, ignoring or flouting both the policy principles enumerated by Harris and others in the U.S. administration and revealing goals that are antithetical to a just and lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians.