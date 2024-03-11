The Terrifying Legal Election Scenario That Keeps Me Up at Night

MOSLEY: Something you point out in your piece that feels alarming, half of Americans polled by CBS in January said that they believe that the losing side of the coming election will resort to violence. Has Biden at all responded to that fear?

OSNOS: You know, he talked about it with me because it’s clearly, in his mind, something that he’s struggling with because it’s so at odds with his conception of the country and our politics. As he said to me, I just kind of can’t believe that Americans would vote for somebody who has been supportive of violence in politics. I’m paraphrasing there, but that’s what he was saying. He finds it almost impossible to imagine that people would vote for Trump again after January 6. And yet at the same time, the reality is he’ll be the president at a time when the country faces the genuine risk of more violence in our politics.

And he said very bluntly—he said, I have no question and I have no doubt that Donald Trump will contest this result no matter what it is. He said, I think he’ll do anything he can to avoid losing again. And he’s preparing, in effect, for Donald Trump to do what he did last time. I said to him, what specifically are you...

MOSLEY: Right. What are those?

OSNOS: ...Worried about...

MOSLEY: Yes.

OSNOS: ...When it comes when it comes to violence in the election? He said, everything from last time plus, meaning last time it was a violent storming of the U.S. Capitol. This time, there could be that, plus more. He didn’t spell out exactly what he’s talking about, but I think there is a fear among Democrats that there could be efforts to try to disrupt voting, disrupt vote counting, prevent people from getting to the polls.