Trump’s Defamation Case Against ABC News Might Be Winnable

After her story was published, Trump denied the allegations. He told The Hill that Carroll was “totally lying,” that he had never met her, and that she was “not my type.” (A photograph later surfaced of the two of them together at an event in the late 1980s.) She responded by filing a defamation lawsuit against Trump in November 2019 for maligning her character.

In May of last year, a Manhattan jury ruled in Carroll’s favor on most of her claims and awarded her $5 million in damages. Their decision was not exactly a surprise: Trump and his legal team mounted only a bare-bones defense on the substance of her allegations. Though he raised numerous procedural objections to the case, Trump also called no witnesses and did not appear in court for the proceedings.

But the jury also threw a wrench into the gears that has colored discussion of the incident ever since its decision was announced. On the verdict form, jurors were asked if Carroll had proven by a preponderance of the evidence that Trump had sexually abused her and if she was injured as a result of his actions. The jury said “yes” to both. But on the separate question of whether Trump had raped her, the jury marked “no.” Trump’s lawyers cited that decision as a partial victory or even as an exoneration of sorts, even though it made no practical difference in the outcome.