Trump’s Epic Struggle to Pay His $454 Million Fraud Penalty

The $454 million penalty levelled was large, Judge Engoron explained in his opinion, because at the trial Trump and his fellow defendants displayed a “complete lack of contrition and remorse” that “borders on the pathological.” Their “refusal to admit error,” the judge wrote, “constrains this Court to conclude that they will engage in it going forward unless judicially restrained.” Engoron further noted that the Trump Organization had a history of corporate misbehavior in New York State—he cited, among other examples, the Trump University fraud and the Trump Foundation fraud, two cases earlier litigated by the state attorney general—and “the more evidence there is of defendants’ ongoing propensity to engage in fraud, the more need there is for the Court to impose stricter injunctive relief. This is not defendants’ first rodeo.”

I asked Levinson why Trump couldn’t persuade anyone to take his real-estate holdings as collateral for an appeal bond. I figured it was just because nobody on Planet Earth (except Chubb’s Evan Greenberg) can imagine that Trump would ever surrender collateral of any kind. Then there’s the question of securing an honest valuation. The Washington Post’s Catherine Rampell offered a deft analogy to Trump offering his assets as collateral after getting caught misrepresenting their value. It’s like selling a glass engagement ring you claim to be a diamond ring, she wrote, and then, after a judge finds you liable for fraud, putting the fake diamond ring up as collateral for an appeal bond.

But it turns out there’s another reason, Levinson explained. Trump’s collateral is mainly real estate, and real estate is hard for a bondholder to convert into cash. Because you must sell at fire-sale prices (“everyone knows you have to sell it”), you have to discount its collateral value up front by something like 40 percent. And that’s before you consider that New York’s commercial real estate market is in terrible shape right now. Real estate’s only practical value as collateral is that you might persuade a bank to accept it in exchange for a letter of credit. Banks are apparently less averse to dabbling in real estate. But banks have learned the hard way: Stay far, far away from Trump.