The Supreme Court Just Got Dragged Into the Trump Trials

The maneuver is also aimed at preventing Trump from stalling his prosecution ahead of next year’s presidential election. As Smith noted to the court, trial proceedings must be suspended while Trump appeals the lower court’s ruling, making it possible that the scheduled March 4, 2024, trial date won’t be met. Trump has also sought to stay all related proceedings until the appeals courts rule on the matter. This fits within his long-standing strategy of delaying any legal proceedings against him as long as he can in hopes of running out the clock.

Smith argued that a fast-track approach was necessary because of the Supreme Court’s own calendar. While the justices can theoretically take and hear cases at any time, they traditionally stop accepting new cases for the current term next month and schedule cases after that for the next October term. “The public, [Trump,] and the government are entitled to nothing less,” he told the court. “Yet if this case proceeds through the ordinary—and even a highly expedited—appellate process, it is unclear whether this court would be able to hear and resolve the threshold immunity issues during its current term.”

Arguing that he is immune from prosecution is one of Trump’s favorite pastimes. Throughout his legal troubles as president, he contended that he was immune from civil and criminal proceedings while serving as chief executive, including grand jury subpoenas. He told a Georgia judge earlier this month that he would be immune from state prosecution if he won reelection next year. He even told the Senate in 2021 that it could not convict him during his second impeachment because he was no longer in office, a claim that senators rejected in a 55–45 vote.