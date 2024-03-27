How Biden Could Radically Alter the U.S.-Israel Relationship

In addition to individual settlers and outposts and groups, the executive order is written in such a way as to potentially encompass settler councils, and the administrative apparatus, and anyone or any structure that supports illegal outposts, Waxman said. The United States could, in effect, go after the very systems of power that enable and uphold illegal settlements.

Here, too, there is a difference between what the United States has done so far and what it could do. “To be meaningful, I would want to see dozens, maybe hundreds of individuals who are named,” said Elgindy, an adviser to the Palestinian leadership in Ramallah from 2004 to 2009. The other test would be what kind of people: There are the government officials whose names were leaked as being considered, but there are also those in between government ministers and “random settlers,” Elgindy said, namely army commanders or individual soldiers, who may accompany settlers, “even when they’re rampaging,” and stand by in face of violence.

Dror Sadot, spokesperson for B’Tselem, an Israeli human rights organization focused on the occupied territories, echoed this. Sadot lauded the Biden administration for making clear that settler violence is on the agenda. But B’Tselem, she explained, is focused on trying to make clear that settler violence is an arm of the state, and successive governments that have supported settlers. There’s the military guarding them, the police refusing to hold people accountable for violence. “Israel should be held accountable for this, and not [just] the individuals,” Sadot said.