The Obstacle Chuck Schumer Left Out of His Big Israel Speech

We should all understand the stakes of November’s election. There is no plausible argument that a Trump victory would or could produce better progressive outcomes than a Biden reelection, even in the longer term. Certainly not in Israel-Palestine. But for many progressive voters, withholding their votes is the last protest they feel is available in response to a president who they feel simply refuses to hear them.

The debate over Gaza has become a proxy for a larger debate about America’s role in the world, and about the future of the Democratic Party. Biden and Schumer represent an old-guard view, forged during the Cold War and the unipolar post–Cold War era, in which the United States pursued global hegemony with little regard for the impact of that pursuit on the world’s least powerful communities. Lockstep support for Israel was reflective of this old approach. Younger Democrats have far less interest in the maintenance of American dominance. They are done with engaging with the world primarily through the use and supply of deadly weapons. They are tired of their government upholding a blatant double standard on human rights, and then gaslighting them about that double standard.

No one is asking Biden to withdraw all support for Israel—not Schumer, not AOC, not anyone. It’s appropriate to help ensure that another October 7 never happens. The strong solidarity Biden showed with Israel’s people in the wake of October 7 was important, inspiring, and admirable. But it clearly would have been better if he’d moved more quickly to parlay that solidarity into meaningful influence on its military campaign. While he continues to talk about the need to avoid civilian casualties, he won’t do anything about it. Monday’s decision not to block a cease-fire resolution from the U.N. Security Council was a long-overdue step in the right direction, but the administration then undermined its impact by inexplicably and incorrectly characterizing the resolution as “nonbinding.” The chasmic disconnect between this president’s words and deeds is part of what rankles. If he wants to repair the damage, if it can be repaired, he’s going to have to find a way to bridge that gap.