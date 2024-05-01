The Racist Origins of America’s Broken Immigration System

Despite Trump’s repeated and explicit promises to target Muslim immigration on the campaign trail, the Supreme Court ruled 5–4 in 2018’s Trump v. Hawaii that the third version of the policy—which functionally suspended immigration from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Yemen, and North Korea, with some restrictions on Venezuela thrown in to further muddy the waters—was not unconstitutional, because it did not specifically target Muslims in its text. “What they said is, basically: We’ll make a standard of review which is so preposterous that we can actually close our eyes to the like thousand statements that Trump made before and during and after the campaign,” said Arulanantham. “What they’ve done is they’ve made it basically impossible to challenge anyone unless they wrote in the executive order, ‘We hate Muslims,’ basically.”

He and others saw pangs of Johnson-Reed’s staying power in the disparate treatment of Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s 2022 invasion. Within weeks, the Biden administration had directed border authorities to consider exempting Ukrainians from the still active Title 42 expulsion program, even as thousands of Venezuelans and others were turned away, and quickly instituted a specialized program as Afghan refugees, left behind by America’s messy withdrawal, floundered. “Biden is, I would say, an accomplice. He may not be so vocal as Trump, but essentially he inherited the whole system, and he continued the whole system and the policy. He hasn’t really actively opposed anti-immigrant or nativist policies,” said Hirota.

“The only large group of Europeans who have tried to get in [recently] were Ukrainians, and they weren’t the ones who were living under bridges, stuck for years waiting for [the] CBP One [app] to work a miracle of miracles. They figured out a way to get the Ukrainians in fairly quickly. That shows that the system could work if there were really motivation to make it work,” said Schmidt, referencing the system for migrants to navigate Biden’s reinstatement last year of a Trump-era asylum restriction policy. Now, the president is reportedly considering heavy-handed executive actions to restrict new arrivals.