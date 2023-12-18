Donald Trump’s Rhetoric About Immigrants Has Somehow Gotten Even More Fascistic

“Call our press office.” Chicken sh*t Ted Cruz repeatedly refuses to comment on Kate Cox, the Texas woman denied an abortion by his state. (Video: MSNBC) pic.twitter.com/CmKhPwqfpJ — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 13, 2023

Cruz has never been shy to hop into the abortion conversation before. After the Supreme Court ruled in Dobbs v. Jackson, Cruz described the decision as a “momentous moment” and a “vindication for the rule of law.” His silence now could be a sign that the ruling might impact his chance of reelection next November.

He wouldn’t be the only Republican afraid of the political blowback. On Thursday, a slew of vulnerable House Republicans made their own stances on abortion bans abundantly clear in an apparent effort to save their own election chances in Biden-won districts, snubbing the Supreme Court’s decision to take up a case that could prohibit the abortion pill, which accounts for more than half of all abortions in the U.S., as “tone deaf.”

Cox has been at the center of the nation’s first major post-Roe lawsuit, riding out a legal challenge to the state’s near-total abortion ban after learning that her fetus had a fatal genetic condition that could jeopardize her health and future fertility if carried to term while being personally and repeatedly targeted by Attorney General Ken Paxton.