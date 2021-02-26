The Ghoulish, Bipartisan Tradition of Death at the Southern Border

As a child, Ortega’s parents taught her migration was natural. When people traveled through the reservation, her family helped them by offering water and food. “It wasn’t even a hesitation, it was part of our himadag,” or way of life, she said.

That changed as she grew up. Historically, migrants crossed the border at major cities like San Diego and El Paso, but prevention through deterrence beefed up patrol in cities, so people turned toward open land, including the Tohono O’odham reservation. Ortega remembers Border Patrol harassing her dad on his way to work; signs he posted on their property didn’t deter Border Patrol from crossing onto their land. In the 1990s, Mexican cartels began using the reservation as a smuggling corridor. Her family only received one TV channel, and it broadcast news stories about violence and drug-running on a loop. From the news and Border Patrol, Ortega said her family got the message: “If you offer water or food, you are considered a terrorist.” They stopped offering assistance, she said, “due to the harassment of Border Patrol.” When she was nine, someone broke into her family’s home and stole blankets and bikes. “We went from feeling cheerful and helpful to fearing anyone knocking on the door.” Ortega has had to unlearn this fear.

What Ortega experienced in her backyard was being designed thousands of miles away. From 2000 to 2010, primarily under George W. Bush, Border Patrol’s budget more than tripled. After the 9/11 terror attacks, Border Patrol turned its focus toward terrorism and smuggling, doubling down on deterrence and surveilling the border. From 1997 to 2009, the mortality rate per 10,000 apprehensions shot up from 1.6 deaths to 7.6 deaths, showing how even as unauthorized migration decreased during this time, crossing the border became more dangerous. In 2003, Border Patrol launched a search and rescue team and placed 20 rescue beacons in the desert, but these measures proved ineffective. Border control continued under Obama; in 2010 he signed a $600 million border security bill and increased deportations. The primary reason, according to ProPublica, was to gain credibility with Republicans in order to pass comprehensive immigration reform. The secret sauce for such a bill was tightened border security plus legalizing undocumented people. The bill ultimately failed.

Although apprehensions of unauthorized migrants at the southern border were down from a peak in 2000, Trump followed through on his campaign promise to crack down on “illegal” immigration. Deterrence took on a new meaning; Trump took headline-grabbing action to show migrants that they should not come to the U.S. through, among other measures, continuing mass deportations, funding border wall construction, implementing the Migrant Protection Protocols that forced tens of thousands of asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico, separating families at the border as part of his “zero tolerance” policy, and moving the border further south by pressuring Mexico and other Central American nations to halt migration north.