Republicans Think Your Dishwasher Is Too Leftist

Republicans have yet to encounter a household object they won’t try to turn into a culture war. Veterans of hard-fought battles around gas stoves and hamburgers, House Republicans this week are focusing on another front: refrigerators getting too woke. In the coming days, GOP congressional leadership could consider six separate and nearly identical bills protecting hardworking Americans’ freedom to spend more money doing their chores.

The bills proposed Monday oppose energy efficiency in household appliances. Some of the bills’ names seem to have been designed strategically, like the Stop Unaffordable Dishwasher Standards Act, which shortens to SUDS. Others, like the Hands Off Our Home Appliances Act, or HOOHA, seem less so. Five of the six bills are six pages long, and all say basically the same thing: that the Department of Energy cannot enforce new standards for laundry machines, clothes dryers, refrigerators, air conditioners, and dishwashers, respectively, unless they are proven to be “technologically feasible and economically justified.” HOOHA, which is the most comprehensive of the bunch at 16 pages, would go a step further, amending the Energy and Conservation Act of 1975 “to prohibit the Secretary of Energy from prescribing any new or amended energy conservation standard for a product that is not technologically feasible and economically justified.”