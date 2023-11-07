Shutdown Coming. GOP Response: Let’s Reignite the Gas Stove Issue!

“It’s almost embarrassing that we’re going to have a hearing tomorrow on gas stoves and ceiling fans when we’ve got everything happening in this world,” Williams said on Fox Business.

lol quite the self-own here pic.twitter.com/x9wkuXktj9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 7, 2023

The House managed to pass a continuing resolution in September to keep the government open. That deal ultimately resulted in Kevin McCarthy getting ousted as speaker.

His successor, Mike Johnson, said Tuesday that he has a plan to keep the government funded, but Republicans are once again struggling to come together. Their inability to agree on a budget is what brought the U.S. to the brink of a shutdown multiple times this year alone.