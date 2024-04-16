My Night Among Bari Weiss’s Free Speech Warriors

As titillating as “Should the United States Shut Its Borders?” might seem to those flying in from the coasts (as all the panelists and the host did), it’s an odd question to pose in Texas if you want to highlight questions the woke police won’t let you ask anymore. That debate is pretty one-sided around here but in the Lone Star State, it’s the woke types who are getting canceled—like when the state attorney general shut down a Catholic migrant shelter earlier this year. Indeed, the pre-debate text poll put the audiences at 79 percent supporting a “shut” border and only 29 percent believing, well, something else.



The debate itself proceeded mostly as you’d expect. It was mostly about illegal immigration. You’re familiar with the outlines. The libertarian and liberal spoke about our heritage as a “nation of immigrants” and lauded the contributions of immigrants as entrepreneurs and engines of cultural change. (Mexican food has unseated Italian food as the nation’s cuisine of choice, Gillispie pointed out, isn’t that worth celebrating on its own? Even Greg Abbott would be hard-pressed to disagree.) Both Gillespie and Uygur mentioned their own immigrant heritage; they pointed to familiar statistics about the lower rates of criminal activity among migrants than legal citizens and that legal immigrants are more likely to start businesses and employ others.



And Ann Coulter was a poisonous bigot. She spoke about being okay with immigrants, but that they should be “better” than we are—”more educated… wealthier,” she said, as well as “better looking or taller.” She deplored the “illegal [who] runs across the border eight months pregnant, drops a baby and then starts collecting welfare on that anchor baby.” (But what if that baby is really tall, Ann? What if they’re really tall?) She mocked the opposing side for getting “weepy about their grandfathers and Ellis Island… [they] will tell you about every immigrant valedictorian, but will not tell you about the child rape.” She ended her time on the stage by recommending everyone read Camp of the Saints.

